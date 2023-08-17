Maitree spoiler: Jhumki forces Maitree to make a dfficult decision

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Production is entertaining masses with interesting drama. As per the plot, Jhumki (Ishita Ganguly) who is an ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ has bitten Nandini to kill her, but Maitree managed to save her with the help of Nageshwar baba. And after that, Maitree got to know the real motive of Jhumki’s presence in Tiwari Sadan.

In the upcoming episodes, Harsh will get to know the truth of Jhumki, but won’t be able to tell anyone because Jhumki will control his mind, as well as the rest of the family member’s. This will lead to family members asking Maitree to leave the house and the family. However, Jhumki will give Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) two options- one is to leave the family and second to stay in the house but as a maid.

How will Maitree save her family from the ‘Icchadhari Naagin’?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.