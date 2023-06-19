Maitree spoiler: Kamna attempts to kill Nandini and Ashish

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Sona’s plan to mend the rift between Maitree and Harsh works well. Kamna learns about Sona and Maitree’s plan. An infuriated Kamna decides to hatch a big ploy against Maitree. When Maitree is alone at home, Kamna tries to kill her by wearing a mask. Suddenly, Harsh arrives at the house and saves Maitree.

Harsh lifts the mask from Kamna’s face and gets shocked to see her. Ashish tells the family that Nandini was also involved in Kamna’s plan and decides to divorce her. However, Maitree asks Ashish not to do so as Nandini apologizes to Maitree. Later, Sona accepts Harsh as her son. Madan kicks out Kamna from Triveni House. Sona organises a puja at home. A disguised Kamna attends the puja and conspires to kill Maitree.

In the coming episode, Kamna adds poison to the prasad. However, Nandini witnesses her and tries to expose her plan. Kamna knocks her unconscious and ties her to the chair in a room. Ashish comes out looking for Nandini. He witnesses her tied up and tries to wake her up. Soon, Kamna pours kerosene in the room and decides to kill Nandini and Ashish.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree save Nandini and Ashish?

