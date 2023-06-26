Maitree spoiler: Maitree and Nandini’s lives in danger

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree reveals to Harsh about her conversation with Ashish’s imposter. Harsh decides to support Maitree. While the latter goes to the hospital, Harsh keeps Ashish’s imposter busy.

Maitree digs deep to learn about Ashish’s imposter. During the process, she gets shocked to learn that Saransh is alive. Maitree tells the family that Ashish’s impersonator is Saransh. The latter also reveals his true identity. He also reveals about killing Ashish. This news shocks Nandini and the entire family. Later, Saransh makes everyone unconscious and takes away Harsh with him.

In the coming episode, Maitree and Nandini join hands to fight against Saransh and bring Harsh home. They head to a godown to find Harsh. However, four goons come and stand in front of them. One of them knocks out Nandini, and she falls unconscious. Maitree gets scared and tries to wake up Nandini. However, a goon holds Maitree at gunpoint.

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

