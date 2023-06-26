ADVERTISEMENT
Maitree spoiler: Maitree and Nandini’s lives in danger

A goon knocks out Nandini and she falls unconscious. Maitree gets scared and tries to wake up Nandini. However, a goon holds Maitree on gun point in Zee TV’s show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 15:24:33
Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree reveals to Harsh about her conversation with Ashish’s imposter. Harsh decides to support Maitree. While the latter goes to the hospital, Harsh keeps Ashish’s imposter busy.

Maitree digs deep to learn about Ashish’s imposter. During the process, she gets shocked to learn that Saransh is alive. Maitree tells the family that Ashish’s impersonator is Saransh. The latter also reveals his true identity. He also reveals about killing Ashish. This news shocks Nandini and the entire family. Later, Saransh makes everyone unconscious and takes away Harsh with him.

In the coming episode, Maitree and Nandini join hands to fight against Saransh and bring Harsh home. They head to a godown to find Harsh. However, four goons come and stand in front of them. One of them knocks out Nandini, and she falls unconscious. Maitree gets scared and tries to wake up Nandini. However, a goon holds Maitree at gunpoint.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree save Harsh?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

Also Read: Exclusive: Gopal Datt joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

