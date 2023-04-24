Maitree spoiler: Maitree SLAPS Nandini

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Ashish talks to Maitree while Nandini sees them together and gets frustrated. Later, Nandini admits her mistake in front of Ashish and Maitree. However, it is later revealed that she is pretending to be nice. She continues her pretense at home and tells her plan Vasundhara. She reveals that she being nice to Maitree as she wants to kick her out of Tiwari’s house and her life.

Nandini persuades Maitree to meet a suitor and keeps it a surprise for Maitree. Akash and his family come to see Maitree, and the latter gets shocked. Maitree refuses to marry him as he insults her and questions her friendship with Ashish in the past. Maitree rejects the proposal and asks Akash to leave. Nandini gets angry at Maitree for her behavior.

In the coming episode, Maitree learns that Vasundhara is brainwashing Nandini. She exposes Vasundhara in front of Nandini. However, she refuses to believe her. Instead, Nandini accuses Maitree of stealing her husband and son. She also puts some cheap allegations about Maitree, which shocks her, and she slaps Nandini. Later, Maitree decides to leave the house.

OMG! What will happen next? How will Nandish react?

