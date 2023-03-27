Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Sona gets angry as Maitree comes home with Nandish. Hence, Sona asks Maitree to stay in the house as Saransh’s widow but Maitree refuses to do so. Later, Maitree decides to take a loan and help her family. However, the bank manager refuses to give Maitree a loan.

Vasundhara meets Sona and proposes she teams up with her against Maitree. However, Sona refuses to do so. Sona mentions that she won’t team up with her as she loves her son Ashish and grandchild Nandish. She instead insults Vasundhara and leaves. Vasundhara sends a nanny Suman to Tiwari house and plans to defeat Maitree.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree keeps goods of her upcoming event in Tiwari house and goes out for some work. Soon, on Vasundhara’s instructions, Suman burns all the goods and gets stuck in the fire. Maitree risks her life and saves Suman. The latter feels guilty but stays silent. Soon, Suman gets Vasundhara’s call and Ashish sees it. The latter questions Suman and she soon exposes Vasundhara’s plan of sending her to keep a watch on Maitree which shocks the entire family.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree defeat Vasundhara?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.