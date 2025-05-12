Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Gayatri faces stone-pelting; Lakshmi protects her

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with drama hitting its peak with Jia playing her game tactfully, which brought in big confusion between the Nigam family. She exposed Gayatri’s act in front of Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and made it look as though the big expose was done by Lakshmi (Sanika Amit). This not only brought animosity between Kartik and Gayatri, but also affected the relationship of Kartik and Lakshmi too. Above all, Gayatri blamed Lakshmi for ruining her relationship with her son. We wrote about Kartik getting angry at his mother and claiming that he is dead for his mother.

The upcoming episode will see Gayatri being in big danger as she will be mistaken for a thief in the market. She will be pelted with stones by shopkeepers. Gayatri will run to save herself when Lakshmi will see her in problem and will run to protect her. Lakshmi will shield her mother-in-law and help her, while Kartik will also come to the spot and say that his mother is not a thief.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.