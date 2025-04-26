Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi at gunpoint of the goons; pleads for Kartik’s release

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) getting the shock of her life to see an unconscious Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) being kept captive by a set of goons who looked more like terrorists on a big mission. Lakshmi tried to save Kartik when she got to know that he was a human bomb, being tied with a bomb on his body.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi being caught in the premise by the goons. They will feel that she is a spy or from the police and will try to attack her. Lakshmi will tell them that she is the husband of the person being kept captive and that she has come to save him. Lakshmi will plead with the goons to leave Kartik free. But they will not abide to her cries and will tie her up in the same room along with Kartik.

What will happen next?

