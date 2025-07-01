Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi on a mission; tries to find a truth

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) entering the Nigam household as the daughter-in-law of the house. She announced her entry into the house in style and came dressed as Kartik’s wife. Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) was confused as to why she got back into his life when she was happily married to Raghuveer. Lakshmi told the Nigam family about Gayatri’s ploy to kill her. She showed proof of Gayatri’s involvement which went against Gayatri. Though Kartik was not ready to believe Lakshmi, the family was forced to allow Lakshmi to stay with them. Even Jia had no option but to be a mere spectator.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi’s game plan after coming to Kartik’s house. While she will look for the right moment to explain to Kartik that she is not married to Raghuveer, she will also have another motive to achieve. She will try to find out why Kartik is being forced to marry Jia, and how the family is allowing her to be in their life. As we know, Jia took over the entire Nigam property and business and threatened to throw Kartik’s family on the road. This forced Kartik to give his consent to marry Jia. It will now be interesting to see whether Lakshmi will find out the reason and help Kartik get out of Jia’s clutches.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.