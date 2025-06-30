Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi stakes claim as Kartik’s wife; Kartik refuses to accept her

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) finding a route to get back to the Nigam house to protect Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) against all the plans made against him in the house. Lakshmi remembered that it was Gayatri who threw her off the cliff. Citing this as the big reason, Lakshmi threatened to expose Gayatri and send her to jail, if the Nigam family did not accept her return. We wrote about Lakshmi orchestrating her own entry and gruhapravesh in the house, with song and dance, being dressed as a bride.

The upcoming drama within the Nigam house will be that Jia will not be able to take this twist. She will ask Lakshmi to get out. Kartik will also tell Lakshmi that he does not want to accept her. But he will not reveal before everyone that he saw Lakshmi happily married to Raghuveer. Kartik will yell at Lakshmi. But Lakshmi will be firm with her decision and will make her way into the house.

What will happen next?

