Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Lakshmi comes face to face with Antara; Will she question Raghuveer?

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) and Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) misunderstanding each other, owing to various confusions. Also, the presence of Jia (Priyanka Purohit) in Kartik’s life and her longing to marry him, has only added more to the confusion between them. We wrote about Lakshmi arriving at the photoshoot of Kartik and Jia to talk to him. We also wrote about Raghuveer (Sarwar Ahuja) complicating matters, after he joined hands with Jia for his daughter’s wellbeing.

With Lakshmi and even Kartik heartbroken on seeing each other, but carrying the feeling that the other has moved on, the story plot lies at an interesting juncture.

The upcoming drama will now proceed towards the wedding of Kartik and Jia. On the other hand, Lakshmi will face a shocking situation where she will come face to face with Raghuveer’s wife, Antara, who is her lookalike.

Lakshmi will be shocked to see her before her, as Raghuveer had told her that she is dead. Lakshmi will now be doubtful of Raghuveer’s lie and will be determined to question him.

Will Lakshmi find her answers?

