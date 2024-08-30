Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Panorama Entertainment will see Saumy averting a big problem with her scheming act. She will prove that Mangal is wrong. Read it here.

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) entering Adit’s (Naman Shaw) house and trying to play games against Mangal (Deepika Singh). As we know, Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) is watching Saumya’s actions and is being careful about her. Amidst this, we are seeing Saumya scheming badly for Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya doing the unexpected. She will play with Adit’s father’s medicines. He will be taking his medicine given to him by Mangal. Saumya will stop it and will push the tablet aside. She will replace the tablet with her anti-depression tablet and will tell the family that he was consuming the wrong medicine. Adit and his family will be perturbed by Mangal’s mistake, especially because the father will be a heart patient. Mangal will wonder how she could give the wrong tablet, while Saumya will start to plan her next move.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.