Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi is determined to do anything to protect Kartik after Jiya framed him for a crime he didn’t commit

Answering the timeless question of how far one can go for Love, COLORS’ beloved show ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ now captures Lakshmi as she stands by Kartik, fending off serious allegations levied against him. The family drama continues to win the audience’s affection with its relatable characters and a storyline that tugs at the heartstrings. While Deepika Singh as ‘Mangal’ reigns supreme in the hearts of viewers, the magnetic performances of Sanika Amit as ‘Lakshmi’ and Shubham Dipta as ‘Kartik’ add an irresistible spark to the current narrative.

The upcoming track of the show delves into Lakshmi’s willingness to go to any lengths to shield Kartik, who is framed for a crime he didn’t commit by Jiya. As Lakshmi evolves from being the one who needs protection to become Kartik’s fiercest defender, their bond grows stronger with every challenge they face. Packed with emotionally charged moments and an adorable chemistry between Sanika and Shubham, the storyline promises to have viewers rooting for Lakshmi and Kartik’s love story.

Talking about her role and the evolving bond between Lakshmi and Kartik, actor Sanika Amit shares, “Love isn’t just about the sweet moments; it’s about standing by each other when life gets tough. For Lakshmi, Love means being there for Kartik no matter what—through every challenge and accusation. Playing Lakshmi has been empowering because she shows that true Love isn’t just about being protected; it’s about building trust and winning over the odds together. With the big twist coming up, their bond will face even more challenges, and Lakshmi’s journey will take a dramatic turn as she steps up to defend their Love like never before. I hope viewers will continue to cheer for Kartik and Lakshmi as their bond evolves in unexpected ways.”

This week marks the beginning of a pivotal track where Lakshmi cleverly uses past incidents to expose Jiya’s crimes, including the cliff incident involving Gayatri. Lakshmi’s wit and strategy emerge, creating gripping moments of suspense and emotional connection. Will Lakshmi be able to untangle the web of lies and emerge victorious alongside Karthik? Only time will tell.

