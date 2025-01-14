Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit assists Mangal in the cooking competition; can they win this challenge?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) surviving all odds in the jungle and getting back. We saw how Adit (Naman Shaw) was overcome with emotions and relief at seeing Mangal get back safe. He hugged her and Mangal did not know how to react. Saumya saw the hug photo of Adit and Mangal and grew wild and insecure. We saw Mangal agreeing to take part in the competition against Christina. While Christina was asked to cook Indian food, Mangal was asked to cook Australian cuisine.

The upcoming episode will see a turning point with Adit coming forward and teaming up with Mangal in her competition. Adit and Mangal will bond well and understand each other to cook the meal. However, there will be special moments throughout where Adit will burn his hand, and Mangal will nurse his wound. Adit will help Mangal lift heavy items as her hand will be injured. In this way, Adit and Mangal will finish their cooking and will feel happy.

Can Mangal and Adit win the competition? Or will another drama erupt?

