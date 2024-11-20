Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit brings fortune to Mangal; gets her his office catering contract?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen the engaging battle of Mangal (Deepika Singh) who is trying to earn her bread by using her culinary skills to create a catering joint for herself by cooking from home. We saw her receive an order from her friend Esha where the food was supplied to her at the office. We saw Esha’s food being liked by her colleagues so much that they wanted orders for themselves. We saw Adit (Naman Shaw) eating Mangal’s cooked food and liking it. He placed a chit for her, thanking her services and also asking for Ghatte Ki Sabzi the next day. We wrote about Adit being a reason for Mangal’s happiness as she will be pleased and relieved on reading the letter.

The upcoming episode will see Adit and his colleagues eating the food of Mangal and enjoying their time. The boss will arrive in office and will see happiness on the faces of one and all. Adit will be particularly happy and the boss will like it. The boss will appreciate the output of all in his team and Adit will compliment the happiness they have got by eating the food. Adit will ask his boss to taste the food. The boss too will like it and he will suggest an idea of giving the catering service of their office to this caterer. Adit will agree and will ask Esha to talk to the caterer. The boss will also suggest that Esha make a contract ready and get the deal done.

Will Adit be a reason for Mangal’s catering service to flourish?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.