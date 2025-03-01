Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit comes to support Mangal; gets humiliated in public

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) giving an emotional speech in the Startup Sultan competition which gave her further impetus in the contest. For the upcoming round, she was asked to call her husband to the event to support her. This twist was brought in after Niketan told the organizers about Mangal being separated from her husband. While Mangal was hesitant, Kusum asked Adit (Naman Shaw) to come to the event for their support.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal being happy to see Adit at the event. However, her happiness will be short-lived as people around her will start to gossip in the open about Adit not being Mangal’s support system and that he has always let his wife down in life. On seeing Adit there, people will mock at Adit by calling him the husband who never showed his support to his wife. Adit will grow angry and will quickly assume that Mangal has given out all the details to the people present there. Adit will scold Mangal and will ask her why she had to talk about all this.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.