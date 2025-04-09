Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit meets Kapil; presents his business idea

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) finally flourishing in her business with her ideas being appreciated by her clients. She got a saviour in her investor cum friend Kapil Bhatnagar (Kapil Nirmal) who supported her after finding her idea to be fruitful for his business. We saw Adit (Naman Shaw) not being able to sell his business idea and start his own startup company. Meanwhile, the house ran on Saumya’s (Jia Mustafa) income, and she proclaimed it at every given opportunity.

Adit came to Jaipur to meet Kapil at the Investor’s Fair and discuss his business idea with him. However, Kapil did not make it to the fair and sent Mangal instead. Mangal got Adit’s wallet at the fair, and returned it too, through a kid, but they did not come face to face.

The upcoming episode will see Adit finding an opportunity to meet Kapil Bhatnagar at his office. He will seek his permission to come and will thank him for giving him the time to meet. However, Kapil will not be impressed with Adit’s behaviour. Adit will try presenting his ideas to Kapil, but Kapil will not show much interest.

Will Mangal and Adit come face to face in the office?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.