Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit puts on romantic garb during the Sangeet; waits to sneak out of the function

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) witnessing an emotional phase where he has to win back the trust of his mother Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) after she saw his romantic involvement with Saumya. Adit tried to end his life and that was when Kusum told him that he had to get back to the right path and redeem his marital life with Mangal and be happy with his family. Adit has taken on the role of being the changed husband of Mangal (Deepika Singh) from that time.

We saw Adit saving Mangal’s life when she was trapped in the trial room of the shop when a fire broke out. We also saw Adit taking care of Mangal who was injured. Now, Kusum has organized the wedding of Adit and Mangal on their anniversary.

We wrote about the happy ambience of the Sangeet where all were assembled. We talked about the presence of Saumya at the same venue to create drama.

The upcoming episode will also engage audiences with a romantic dance of Mangal and Adit. Adit will successfully fool his mother Kusum and also Mangal by being a good husband to Mangal. He will not only be romantic with Mangal all through the dance but will also show his changed persona to his mother who will be impressed. Amidst this, Mangal’s lehenga will get spoilt and she will leave the dancing space to clean herself. Adit will also want to run out of the premise when Mangal will not be around.

How long can Adit put on this pretence of being a good husband?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.