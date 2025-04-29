Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit sees Mangal-Kapil together; feels jealous of their comfort

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) hosting the launch event of Pehla Swad in Delhi. As usual, Adit’s (Naman Shaw) narrow-minded approach towards the appearance of a woman, led to a talking point with Bhavya and Mangal, teaching him a good lesson. At the event, Adit saw Mangal and Kapil winning laurels for their new launch and the media hounding them.

The upcoming episode will see Adit getting all the more restless and uncomfortable seeing Mangal together with Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). During lunchtime at the office, Adit will decide to walk into Mangal’s cabin to have lunch with her. However, he will witness the shocking sight of Kapil and Mangal having lunch together. Kapil will appreciate Mangal’s food. Mangal will be quite comfortable in the presence of Kapil which will make Adit uncomfortable. Mangal and Kapil will see Adit outside the cabin. Mangal will ask if there is anything work-related, and Kapil will tell Adit to eat in the canteen. Adit will be so annoyed that he will throw the food in the dustbin.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.