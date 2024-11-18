Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit sends a special request to Mangal; Mangal gets happy reading it

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) getting busy with her catering services. As we know, a friend of hers ordered tiffin service and Mangal did a good job with it. This resulted in Mangal bagging the daily order to a particular office. Mangal did not know that the office where she supplied food was Adit’s (Naman Shaw) office. At the same time, Adit did not know that Mangal supplied food to his office.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal’s food being liked by one and all in Adit’s office. Adit will relish the food so much that he will keep a thank you letter for the cook. He will keep a special note in the tiffin carrier appreciating the cook’s food, and will also make a special request for a particular food to be served the next day. Mangal will read the letter and will be pleased to know that her food is being liked. Indirectly, Adit will become the reason for Mangal’s happiness.

It will be interesting to see how and when Adit and Mangal will get to know the truth about the catering service. On the other hand, Adit is having frequent fights with Saumya as she has been spending a lot, buying things for herself. Adit did not like the fact that she never saved any money.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.