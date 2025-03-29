Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit yells at Mangal; blames her for problems

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) getting into a spot of bother yet again at the hands of Saumya (Jia Mustafa) as she messaged from Mangal’s phone to call Adit’s father and Akshat out. As we know, both Akshat and Adit’s father got into a danger situation when they were attacked on the road. A mishap happened when the father was thrown off the cliff and Akshat fell somewhere in the jungle. Saumya tried to kill Akshat when she could not carry out her plan due to Adit (Naman Shaw) coming there.

We saw Saumya trapping Mangal eventually by putting it in Adit’s head to check his father’s mobile. Adit found out that Mangal had messaged him and got angry.

The upcoming episode will see Adit yelling big at Mangal and once again targeting her for Akshat and his father’s condition. Mangal will plead that she is innocent, but Adit will not believe her. The ongoing promo suggests that Mangal has finally gotten to know of Saumya’s hand being in ruining their family.

Will Saumya’s bubble burst now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.