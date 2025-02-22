Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Ishaana gets angry at Mangal; Saumya brainwashes Ishaana against her mother

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) participating in the young entrepreneur’s event where the participants dreamt of starting a startup firm. However, Mangal was laughed at, for her inability to converse well in English. Mangal ended up making a mockery of herself because she could not express her thoughts in words before the camera. The humiliation was so much for the family to bear that they asked her to sit at home and not attempt anything new. However, we wrote about Mangal not giving up and deciding to go ahead with her participation.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal not being present at home when her daughter will need her the most. Ishaana will have to go with her mother to the PTM meeting in school. She will look around the house for her mother when Saumya (Jia Mustafa) will tell her that Mangal is not home and has gone to the competition. Ishaana will be brainwashed so much that she will make a big issue of Mangal not being there at home. Even Adit will reprimand Mangal’s decision of not being there for her daughter.

Will Mangal be forced to attend to her mother’s duties?

