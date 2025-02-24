Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kartik stops Lakshmi from going with Raghuveer; Jia’s plan fails again

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen the struggles of Mangal (Deepika Singh) as she tried her best to participate in the startup competition. As we know, she was mocked on the stage, when she tried to converse in English but could not. She did not lose her confidence and decided to go into the next round. Kusum had a malfunction at the parlour when Saumya’s plan resulted in Kusum’s hair being cut, making it too short. Mangal had to attend the PTM meeting of Ishaana, which left Kusum alone in the next round of the competition. However, Mangal came in at the right minute but the judges did not allow her to participate.

The upcoming drama will see Jiya forcing Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) into a problem situation by telling Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) that Lakshmi was married to Raghuveer (Sarwar Ahuja). Kartik went to Raghuveer’s house to bring him so that he could take Lakshmi back home. Lakshmi, on the other hand, was seen pleading with Kartik’s family to save her and not send her. The drama ahead will see Lakshmi in a dire state. Kartik will realize and observe her dilemma and will mellow down and will tell Lakshmi that she is free to stay at their place till she gets convinced about going back to her husband. Raghuveer also will play along and thank Kartik’s family for housing Lakshmi during this tough phase of theirs. He will tell Lakshmi to take her time and make the decision. Lakshmi will feel relieved that Kartik himself will save her from going out of the house. Jia on the other hand, will be angry as her plan will fail.

