Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kartik traps Jia in his plan; Jia blurts out her secrets

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) finally regaining his memory, which resulted in him uniting with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit). However, both Lakshmi and Kartik did not want to reveal Jia (Priyanka Purohit) the truth of him regaining his memory. They wanted to trap her in her own game. Hence they pretended that Lakshmi was Radha and Kartik had not regained memory.

The upcoming episode will see a party ambience in the Nigam household where Lakshmi and Kartik will have a close moment. They will also make up a plan of intoxicating Jia at the party, and make her blurt out the truth. As planned, Kartik will make Jia drink. He will dance with her and will start talking about going to extremes for love. Jia will also admit that she has done quite a lot, crossed limits, in fact, to get him. She will tell Kartik that she has been obsessively in love with him. She will blabber the truth of charging Kartik in a false case in order to get his love. Lakshmi will be recording the whole confession of Jia.

Will Jia be totally trapped?

