Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum questions Mangal’s intentions; Shanti counterattacks her

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being forced to give consent to marrying Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). Shanti suffered a heart attack after which she required surgery. Kapil came in as a saviour and helped her with the money for surgery. Later, when Mangal was at the Saxena house, Shanti called Mangal to tell her to come quickly as her health was deteriorating. Mangal ran fast to her mother, only to see them dressing her up for her engagement with Kapil. Mangal was shocked to see her mother emotionally fool her, but could not help but succumb to her mother’s pressure.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum coming to see Shanti and will be surprised to see her at Kapil’s home. Kusum will be shocked to know that Shanti is fine, and that Mangal lied to them to get to her mother. Kusum will get angry at Mangal for telling her lies and also for hiding the truth that her mother stays with Kapil. When Mangal will try to explain her point of view, Shanti will get angry at Kusum. She will tell her that she does not want any favours from her family, and that she has not right to question Mangal for everything that she does.

What will happen next?

