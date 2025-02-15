Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum questions Saumya’s lack of dedication; orders Saumya to do her job

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Valentine’s surprise being planned for Mangal (Deepika Singh) by her kids Ishaana and Akshat. We saw Mangal in a happy zone, dancing with her kids. Adit (Naman Shaw) too joined them and was seen enjoying time with them. Ishaana saw the message of Saumya on Adit’s phone and deleted it with the intent of not spoiling the family’s happiness. Ishaana confessed her mistake to Mangal and even reasoned out that she did not want her father to go to Saumya. Mangal understood the seriousness of the issue and told Ishaana that she should not have done it, but expressed her happiness about Ishaana speaking the truth. Saumya created a big ruckus and blamed Mangal for showing her kids the wrong direction.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) getting back to dictating terms in the house, questioning every mistake of Saumya (Jia Mustafa). As we know, Saumya decided to send Kusum to the mental asylum, after getting fed up with her dominance over her.

Kusum in the upcoming episode will question Saumya’s lack of dedication in doing household chores. She will ask Saumya as to why she did not put Adit’s washed clothes for drying. Kusum will be subjective of Saumya’s lack of interest and will compare her to Mangal who very efficiently balances her responsibilities.

What will happen next?

