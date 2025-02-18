Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum’s word-of-mouth does wonders; Mangal gets International orders

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) trying to pitch for a startup idea at the upcoming business meet. Saumya gave Adit this idea and Adit was jubilant and worked out his idea for submission. Mangal (Deepika Singh) too pitched her idea and registered for it at the event, which irked Adit way too much. Amidst this, as we know, Mangal cooked dry and non-perishable food for Ishana’s class trip so that she got to eat home-cooked food. Mangal was praised for her food by all on Ishana’s trip. Kusum was happy with Mangal’s experiment with food coming right.

Kusum who went to the temple told her friends about Mangal’s experiment. The upcoming episode will see Kusum getting back from the temple happier. She will tell Mangal about her word-of-mouth bringing them returns. She will tell Mangal about her talk with her friends who have their kids and family members studying abroad. Kusum will tell Mangal that she has bagged such international orders where friends of Kusum have expressed their wish to send Mangal’s cooked food to their children abroad so that they can get home food. Mangal will be thankful to God for this offer. Together, Mangal and Kusum will be seen working towards this big order.

Will Mangal’s ready-to-eat food items become popular?

