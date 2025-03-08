Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi refuses to accept defeat; vows to get back into Kartik’s house

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) going through innumerable ordeals as she faced the tough phase of Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) having forgotten about their marriage, after suffering partial memory loss. While Lakshmi stayed in the house and tried her best to make Kartik recollect his past with her, Jia always played spoilsport, trying to ruin Lakshmi’s work. Recently, we saw Jia expose the truth about Raghuveer and created big drama in the house. Kartik had decided to propose to Jia when Lakshmi averted it by saying that he could marry her when he regained his memory. However, Jia created a situation where Kartik believed that Lakshmi was obsessively in love with him, even when he had a girlfriend. This prompted Jia to throw Lakshmi out of the house with the consent of an angry Kartik.

The upcoming episode will deal with the turmoil of Lakshmi who will see it as the end of the road. However, she will later muster courage and will tell herself that she cannot leave Kartik alone with Jia, and that she should soon get back into the house so that she can be watchful of Jia. Lakshmi’s dilemma on being homeless, will soon change into a challenge to get back into the house and prove the truth to Kartik. Meanwhile, even after sending Lakshmi out of the house, Kartik wll be reminded of Lakshmi’s thoughts and will wonder why it is happening to him.

What will happen now?

