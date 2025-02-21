Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal faces the heat after humiliation; determined to go ahead in the competition

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) deciding to participate in the Startup idea-sharing event, where the dream of everyone was to make it as an entrepreneur. We saw Mangal giving only her name during registration, which stopped the authorities from allowing Kusum to go inside along with Mangal. So while Kusum waited outside, Mangal went in to talk about herself in round one. As we know, the organizers took Mangal into the competition as they knew she would provide value for entertainment. As we saw, Mangal was asked to introduce herself in English in a live program, and she flunked miserably, putting her family to shame.

The upcoming episode will see the organizers telling Mangal that she can participate in the next round. They will decide to take her along as a quotient of mockery and fun. But for Mangal, she will think hard and will decide that she will go ahead and participate in the competition. Adit and Saumya will rebuke her and will talk about the nationwide humiliation that happened when she could not talk when the cameras rolled. However, Mangal will cite examples of great people who were ridiculed earlier and have persevered to become successful. Mangal will tell her family that she will present her product in the next round. Kusum will give her the motivation needed.

