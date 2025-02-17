Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gets an idea for a startup; Will she be successful?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) feeling helpless with no job. We saw Mangal (Deepika Singh) finding the art of making food which will not perish easily. As we know, Adit helped Mangal by buying Ziploc covers which would help her pack Ishaana’s food items. Adit taught Mangal the art of packing food in these covers without allowing air to be inside them.

The upcoming episode will see both Adit and Mangal work out ideas to do something to earn money for their family. While Adit will be told by Saumya to work on his idea for a startup, Mangal too will get an idea for working on a startup. Saumya will mock at Mangal’s idea for a startup, but Mangal will remain silent.

Mangal will be seen making pickles and allowing them to dry by covering them, giving them an airy ambience. It will be interesting to see how Mangal will adapt her cooking skills to the new and emerging times.

Will Mangal’s idea get momentum?

