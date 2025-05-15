Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gets evidence against Ananya; Mangal seeks Kusum’s help

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being determined to investigate Ananya’s charges of molestation against Adit (Naman Shaw). As we know, Adit faced humiliation not just at the workplace but also at home when protestors gathered outside his home and threw ink on him, and also pelted stones at his house.

We wrote about the confusion created between Adit, Mangal and Kapil when Adit blurted out the truth about Kapil striking a deal with Adit over their kids. Mangal confronted Kapil, which made the situation trickier.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal get evidence of Ananya being at a particular pub on the same night when she accused Adit of having stopped her at the office and misbehaved with her. She will seek the help of Kusum to get inside the same pub. Kusum will dress up in a flashy Western gown and will enter the pub. Mangal’s idea will be to get CCTV evidence from the pub of Ananya’s presence on the questionable night, which will prove Adit’s innocence.

Will Mangal and Kusum be able to get the evidence?

