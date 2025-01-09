Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gets teased by a client; Adit gets possessive

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit (Naman Shaw) being forced to share a room in a hotel in Sri Lanka. As we know, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) is not present in this official trip. Saumya, however, was insecure and wanted to have an eye on Adit’s whereabouts and activities. We wrote about Mangal feeling uncomfortable in the suit and pant dress code required for the party. Adit grew wild in embarrassment, seeing Mangal’s new avatar. However, Mangal handled herself well and quickly changed into her usual saree getup and talked about Indian culture and the culinarty taste of different places.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal having a problem at the party. A foreign client who will be at the party, will try to strike a conversation with Mangal. He will also present her with a red rose and will ask her for a dance. When Mangal will refuse, he will try to misbehave with her. Adit who will be nearby in the party hall, will see this and will charge ahead to give the man a fitting reply. Adit will suddenly get possessive of Mangal and will react.

What will happen next?

