Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gets to know Saumya’s plan; turns the tables against her

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) putting her concentration on taking care of Amma. Adit accepted that Mangal could handle Amma better and work towards her recovery. However, Saumya entered the house in the disguise of a malish woman and injected Amma with her medicine which again made Amma’s condition bad. Mangal complained to Adit about it after which Adit ordered that Mangal should not be disturbed and none should meet Amma without Mangal’s knowledge.

The upcoming episode will finally bring before Mangal a big truth. Mangal will see Saumya paying a delivery boy and getting some medicines by parcel. She will be suspicious and will realize that Saumya’s medicines are the reason for Amma’s health getting deteriorated. Mangal will delibreately stop giving Amma the medicine given to her by Saumya. Saumya will be worried as Kusum will slowly start showing signs of good recovery. Mangal will be mostly convinced that Amma is fine only because the medicines are not being given to her.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.