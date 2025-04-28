Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gives Adit big responsibility at the launch event; Saumya’s presence worries Adit

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) joining the Pehla Swad team to be launched in Delhi. As we know, Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) agreed to invest in his idea, if Adit permitted Mangal (Deepika Singh) to meet her kids regularly. We saw Mangal enter the Saxena house and take care of Akshat who was ill. However, Kusum remained angry at Mangal and continued to blame her for her husband’s death.

The upcoming episode will see both Mangal and Kapil in high spirits as they will gear up for the launch of Pehla Swad in Delhi. Adit will be given the responsibility of managing the event by Mangal. Adit will be seen working when he will spot a commotion outside and will be shocked to see Saumya there. He will run to her and will try to handle the situation. As we know, Adit has not told Saumya that he is working for Mangal’s Pehla Swad. Saumya will tell him that she spotted his car and stopped. Adit will lie to her and will tell her that he has come to a nearby cafe for a meeting and that he is about to leave. He will pretend to take the car out, which will make Saumya relieved.

When will Saumya get to know?

