Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal motivates Adit to prove his innocence; Adit hugs her

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) being at the receiving end, with his junior in Pehla Swad accusing Adit of molesting her. As we know, Saumya brainwashed Ananya to take action against Adit and get him trapped in a misdeed at work. However, Ananya took the big path ahead of trapping Adit in her molestation charge. We wrote about Ananya bringing it up before Kapil, Mangal and the entire staff. Kapil asked Adit to apologize for his actions, which Adit clearly denied. He said that it would mean to accept the mistake that he had not committed in the first place. Kapil grew wild at Adit and asked him to pack his bags and leave.

The upcoming episode will see Adit not being able to handle himself after his image has been tarnished at his workplace. He will be drunk and weeping over his ill fate when Mangal (Deepika Singh) will comfort him and will urge him to fight and prove his innocence. She will motivate him to fight it out for his own family and for himself. Adit will hug Mangal and weep his heart out when Mangal will comfort him. She will bring Adit home, but will have to face Kusum’s wrath as she will think that Mangal is framing her son to seek revenge.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.