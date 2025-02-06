Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal motivates her family; takes care of Adit

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) meeting with a gruesome road accident where he was thrown out of the car when the cab he was traveling in, hit against a truck. Mangal (Deepika Singh) was shocked to see Adit lying on the road with injuries all over. She took him to the hospital and got his treatment started. We saw how the kids at home planned a surprise for Adit as he got a promotion at work. However, Mangal ended up giving them the grief news of Adit’s accident and surgery. The family went to the hospital to see Adit before he was taken for his surgery.

The upcoming episode will see an emotional time for the Saxena family, with Adit’s legs being nonfunctional even after surgery. The doctor will tell them that he will not be able to move his legs. This will be a big shock to the family. Kusum will be seen breaking down in despair, wondering what they will do next. However, Mangal will provide them with soothing words and will give them the confidence that with time, Adit will be better and will be able to walk.

Meanwhile, Saumya will get to know that it is not Mangl but Adit who has been hospitalized. She will weep her heart out and will try to boss over Mangal at the hospital. However, Mangal will fight through the odds and will tell Saumya that as the father to her kids, she holds the right to take care of Adit now. Mangal will be seen taking care of Adit in the hospital.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.