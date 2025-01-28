Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal saves Kusum from a fire mishap; brings her home

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment is seeing a very emotional track of a son being forced to put his mother in a mental asylum. As we know, Adit (Naman Shaw) saw what Saumya (Jia Mustafa) made him see. After the incident of his mother pushing his father on the terrace, Adit took the drastic step of admitting his mother Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) to a mental asylum. He lied to Mangal (Deepika Singh), saying that Amma had gone to Vrindavan. Mangal was worried as she knew something was not right. We wrote about Mangal getting a parking slip which led her to the hospital where Kusum had been admitted. She even confronted Adit over his decision to keep his ill mother away from her family.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal going back to the asylum to meet Kusum. However, there will be a shocking fire accident at the hospital which Mangal will witness. She will see all the patients being rescued, but there will be no trace of Kusum. Mangal will barge in, not worrying about herself, and will locate Kusum amid the fire. Mangal will save Kusum and will bring her home. Adit will be shocked to see Mangal’s act.

Will Adit realize that Mangal did the right thing? Will Kusum stay in the house?

