Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal’s helpful nature makes her the winner; proves to be an inspiration

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being in a spot of bother with her finding hurdles in the final round of the Startup Sultan. Adit (Naman Shaw), too, had warned her about her possible humiliation on stage. But Mangal did not want to be afraid and take a back seat, and wanted to challenge herself and walk the path.

We saw Nysa being given the final task of making attire for Mangal for her ramp walk. The beautifully designed getup was worn by Mangal, but it gave way with a wardrobe malfunction happening. With Nysa being worried, it was Mangal’s creative brain that immediately brought about a solution with which the attire’s fault could be covered up.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal ultimately being adjudged as the Winner of the Startup Sultan, with the judges praising her profusely for going all out to help Nysa complete her task by managing the malfunction. They will be seen appreciating her for her helpful nature even at a crucial competition phase like this. The judges will announce that she has won the contest. They will talk about her inspiring journey being a path to tread for many other women who want to make it big in life.

