Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Niketan’s entry into the house creates drama; Adit gets injured

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Maha Shivratri being celebrated at Adit’s (Naman Shaw) house. We have seen Saumya (Jia Mustafa) demanding to do the puja at the grand occasion. Mangal who is indisposed with her voice not having come back fully, allows Saumya to do the puja. However, Saumya accidentally drinks Bhang and gets locked inside the room by Shanti. Meanwhile, Mangal did the puja which angered Saumya.

Amidst this, Niketan has entered Mangal’s house to find some secret that he can play with and stop Mangal’s advancement in the startup contest. Niketan, with his face covered, is working in the house as a servant.

The upcoming episode during the Maha Shivratri occasion will be filled with drama as Saumya will fight with Mangal for having locked her inside the room and doing the puja. Also, there will be drama with Adit identifying Niketan in the house, and trying to run along with the wheelchair behind him. But Adit will have an injury when his wheelchair will move without control and he will sustain injury owing to the chair banging on the wall. Mangal will also fall down while Saumya and Mangal will run towards Adit to save him.

Niketan, in the meanwhile, will get to know that Mangal has been left by her husband, but continues to stay with him even in the presence of his present wife.

What will happen next?

