Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Kusum goes against Mangal; Is Saumya behind it?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit (Naman Shaw) finding each other’s support during the tough times in Sri Lanka. This has strengthened the bond between them. We saw Adit helping Mangal in her competition, and they together made an impressive dish that helped Mangal win the competition. Back at home, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) felt uncomfortable after seeing the sudden closeness of Adit and Mangal. She got to know about Kusum faking her illness in order to get Mangal back home.

The upcoming twist has already been revealed via a promo, which has shocking revelations of Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) having a health setback.

The episodes to air will see a sudden strange behaviour of Kusum. For the first time in her life, Kusum will be seen going against Mangal. Adit and Mangal will arrive from Sri Lanka and there will be a visible change in their behaviour.

Kusum will be shown unwell and there will be huge drama with Kusum accusing Mangal and asking her to go out of her sight.

OMG!!

It will be interesting to see if Saumya is behind this big game plan. As we know, Saumya was perturbed seeing the closeness between Mangal and Adit. She was seen giving a certain medicine to Kusum without her knowledge. And the start of this track wherein Kusum has an angst against Mangal, seems to be a result of that.

What has caused this change in Kusum?

