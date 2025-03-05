Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Saumya becomes the guest judge at Startup Sultan; Will Mangal succeed in this round?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) getting back to the competition after staging the walkout after they recorded her fight with Adit and showed it on the screens. Mangal also did not take the money offered to her. Kusum, later, asked Mangal to rejoin the contest as it was her opportunity to prove her worth. Mangal and Kusum started to make an order for 200 people wherein they kept their food to dry in the sunlight on the terrace. Adit, who was also there to expose his legs to the sun, saw a tap leaking and the water slowly going near the food. However, when he tried to stop the tap, water opened in a rapid way, damaging all the food and making it wet.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal overcoming all the hurdles and reaching the contest for the next round. However, to her shock, the show will have a guest judge on the day, and that will be Saumya (Jia Mustafa). Mangal will be shocked to see Saumya there. Saumya will make life hell for Mangal as she will order her to cook alone and make food for 200 people. To top it all, Mangal will have a big fall on the floor when Niketan will spill oil on the ground. Mangal will injure her right hand and will force herself to cook, despite all the shortcomings.

Will Mangal win the round? Will Saumya play spoilsport?

