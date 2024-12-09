Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Saumya’s fake pregnancy gets exposed; Adit throws her out of the house?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kusum planning to get Saumya’s unborn kid aborted. She got her to the hospital where she had made a plan. However, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) messaged Adit (Naman Shaw) for help. Also, Mangal (Deepika Singh) got to know about Kusum’s plan and came to the hospital to stop the process. Adit came to know that Saumya’s abortion was to be conducted and got angry. Mangal took the blame on herself to save Kusum from Adit’s anger. However, when she was unconscious, Saumya’s blood was drawn and given for testing.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya ordering a special parcel which will arrive home. However, Akshat will open it thinking it to be his gift for Christmas. Saumya will get angry at him for opening her parcel. Saumya’s lies will almost be out when she would have ordered a soft protector to act as her pregnncy bump, by parcel. Also, Kusum will show Saumya’s medical report to Adit which will prove that Saumya’s pregnancy was a lie.

Adit will get angry at Saumya and will end up throwing her out of the house. Well, we will want to see if this is happening for real or if it is a dream of Saumya’s, as her pregnancy bump ordered through the parcel was almost exposed.

What will happen next?

