Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Radha dominates Jia; throws Jia out of the house

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Radha (Sanika Gaikwad) getting married to Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) after Jia (Priyanka Purohit) left the premise of her wedding venue for a big career opportunity that came her way. In her absence, Radha got married to Kartik, and this meant that Jia lost a battle. Now, the tables have turned, with the family accepting Radha as they felt that she was better to handle when compared to Jia. Radha was almost thrown out of the house by Jia when Shanti and Lipika came in disguised looks to save her.

The upcoming episode will see Radha ruling over the Nigam house as the new daughter-in-law. She will wear all of Jia’s jewels and exhibit her domination over her. While Kartik’s parents will enjoy Jia’s humiliation at the hands of Radha, Radha will go to all extremes to trouble Jia. Ultimately, Radha will pack up Jia’s bags and order her to leave the house. Jia will be distraught with Kartik not supporting her.

What will Jia do now?

