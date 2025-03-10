Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya plans to burn Mangal in the Holi fire; Adit stands up to save Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) returning to the Startup Sultan contest and not shuddering even when she found Saumya (Jia Mustafa) as a guest judge on the contest. Saumya made life miserable for Mangal by attacking her with a barrage of personal questions, but Mangal managed to handle them adequately well and turned them around to hurt Saumya too. We have seen Adit (Naman Shaw) tell Saumya that Mangal is not the old Mangal that he knew and that she has grown as an individual in self-confidence. He was the one who lent Mangal a helping hand and got her the dehydrator machine.

The upcoming episode will see the Saxena family celebrating Holi. Mangal will organize a Holika Dahan pyre which she will light. While all will be praying around the fire with their eyes closed, Saumya will muster the courage to put a part of Mangal’s saree palloo near the Holi pyre. Adit will notice Mangal in trouble, as he will be coming in his wheelchair. Adit will call out for Mangal and will speed with the wheelchair, and will fall on the ground. With fear in his eyes and worry about Mangal, Adit will not only get up but will walk towards Mangal with his legs shivering and will save her.

What will happen next?

