Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya ruins Mangal’s dehydrator machine; Mangal’s toils to complete the round

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen Mangal (Deepika Singh) fighting against all odds to make her name in the Startup Sultan contest. She backed out of the contest after they recorded her talk with Adit without her knowledge. They even tried to bride her, after which Mangal’s zeal to excel brought her back to the contest. However, the round got tough with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) coming in as a guest judge.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal getting bogged down when her dehydrator that was supposed to remove the air from her food products, will not work. Saumya will, in fact, cut the cable wire, thus bringing down Mangal’s hopes of succeeding. Later, Mangal will seek special permission from the judges to go out of the set, into the sunlight to dry her food products. She will get permitted to do so. Mangal will spread her food on the foil papers when she will see no adequate sun falling. She will request the team to allow her to use the big halogen lights present on the set. The heat emitting from the lights will dry her food.

Can Mangal pass the round now with flying colours?

