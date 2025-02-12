Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya taunts Adit; Adit shows changed behaviour towards her

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) being curtailed to his wheelchair after losing his ability to walk after the accident. Adit lost his promotion as well as his job. We saw Saumya (Jia Mustafa) being irked by Adit quitting his job and got angry at him. Mangal (Deepika Singh) too lost her catering job which was a big blow to the family. However, Saumya’s move of bringing a caretaker home, was dangerous as the caretaker along with her mates robbed Adit’s house and even tied up his parents and beat them up. We wrote about Adit cursing himself for his inability, questioning his existence.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya getting into an argument with Adit. Adit will be helpless and will not know what to do with him being jobless. Saumya will question Adit on her working hard for the whole family. Saumya will ask Adit how she alone can handle the entire functioning of the house. However, Adit will have no answer. Adit will start to show a changed behaviour towards Saumya and in one instance, will also force Saumya to apologize to Mangal.

What will Saumya do now?

