Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Shanti blackmails Mangal; forces her to get engaged to Kapil

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being forced to give her consent to marrying Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). As we know, Shanti suffered a heart attack, and before her surgery, forced Mangal to accept to marry Kapil. While Mangal was answerable for her decision at the Saxena house, where she was questioned not only by Adit and Kusum but also her kids, she remained uncomfortable, as she had not wholeheartedly agreed to the marriage.

The upcoming drama will see Mangal being in Adit’s house for the sake of Sudesh. As we know, Shanti has been staying with Kapil. Pratima and Shanti will plan a hastened engagement ceremony which will not be put to Mangal’s knowledge earlier. Shanti will fake to be unwell and will call Mangal to Kapil’s house. Mangal will get worried and will come to Kapil’s house, to see that a puja has been organized. Shanti will be dressed up and will quickly dress up Mangal too with ornaments. It will be the engagement ceremony of Kapil and Mangal, which will shock Mangal. Mangal will be clueless as to how all the arrangements have been made without her knowledge In the office, Adit will get to know that Kapil is getting engaged on the day. He will presume the girl to be someone else and will be happy. However, he will not know that the girl is Mangal, who has been called from his house for the engagement.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.