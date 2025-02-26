Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant blames Puneet; fires him from his job

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) being saved from the cold storage box by Vikrant (Adnan Khan). As we know, Vikrant brought Mannat home so that they could take care of her. Vikrant’s father insisted that their hotel reputation should not be ruined and Vikrant was aware of it. Meanwhile, we wrote about Shruti coming in disguise as a boy to meet her sick daughter Mannat. However, she came face to face with her cruel sister Aishwarya. Meanwhile, Vikrant tried hard to find out how Mannat landed inside the cold storage box.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat telling Vikrant that she had come to Mezbaani as Puneet had called her there. Vikrant will grow wild and will slap Puneet and will hold him responsible for the mishap. He will threaten to throw him out of his job and will also order the same. It will be interesting to see how Aishwarya will react to this messy situation. Now, Aishwarya will try to connect dots and will want to dig deep into the life of Mannat.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.