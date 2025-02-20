Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant rejects Mallika’s alliance; Mallika and Aishwarya stand shocked

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) treading on the path to finding her real mother in order to request her to give her liver to her mother Shruti who is ailing from a liver disease and needs a liver transplant soon. On the other hand, Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) has discretely planned the engagement ceremony of her daughter Mallika (Sharain Khanduja) with Vikran (Angad Hasija) and has not even revealed about it to her family and the boy and the girl.

When Aishwarya confided this development with Vikrant’s father, he had his own doubts. But he believed that Vikrant is close to Mallika and will accept the alliance. However, when Vikrant’s mother will get to know about it at the function, she will refuse it and will try to even tell her son about it.

The upcoming episode will come as a big jolt to the plans of Aishwarya. She had decided to announce the engagement before the media assembled, so that Vikrant and his mother do not get any chance to reject the idea. However, Vikrant will go ahead and refuse getting engaged to Mallika. He will snub at everyone and will question Aishwarya’s decision and ask her whether he has ever shown interest in this alliance that made her assume so. Saying this, he will walk out of the party only to put Aishwarya and Mallika dejected and sad. For no mistake of hers, Mallika will suffer owing to the evil plans of her mother.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.