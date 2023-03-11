Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Yashoda blames Sundari for smoking cigarettes. However, Manmeet puts the blame on Meet Hooda. She mentions being innocent but Manmeet refuses to believe her. Soon, she proves her innocence by giving all proof. Meet Hooda is found not guilty and hence Manmeet is forced to agree Meet Hooda’s conditions.

Meet Hooda wears the wrestling outfit given by Manmeet and gets ready for the big fight. She comes in front of all and Yashoda gets shocked to see her. Yashoda gets angry at Meet Hooda for being shameless. However, the latter gives a befitting reply to Yashoda and Manmeet.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet and Meet’s wrestling match begins. Manmeet starts attacking her and tosses her around. Everyone cheers for Manmeet and applies black colour to Meet’s photo. Meet supporters cheer her and pray for her to get up. However, she fails to get up and remains unconscious. Finally, Manmeet is declared the winner of the wrestling match.

What will happen next?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.