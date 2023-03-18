Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet and Meet’s wrestling match begins. Manmeet starts attacking her and tosses her around. Everyone cheers for Manmeet and applies black colour to Meet’s photo. Meet supporters cheer her and pray for her to get up. However, she fails to get up and remains unconscious. Finally, Manmeet is declared the winner of the wrestling match.

Sarkar decides to get married again. However, Yashoda and other family members get shocked by his decision. Sarkar soon puts water on Yashoda’s head and removes her sindoor. Yashoda stands speechless. Sarkar goes to perform a ritual with his second wife Jalebi but Meet stops him. Later, Meet challenges to stop his marriage with Jalebi.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet gets angry and upset by Sarkar’s actions. He feels bad for his mother Yashoda and cries. However, Meet walks to him and asks him to join hands with her to stop Sarkar’s marriage with Jalebi. Manmeet thinks about the offer put across by Meet.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet accept the offer?

